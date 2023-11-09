A terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday.

The encounter occurred in the Kathohalen area. The terrorist, Myser Ahmad Dar, was linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), as per reports.

In a separate incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured due to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the International Border in the Ramgarh sector.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information on the three recent targeted attacks by militants in the valley, which resulted in the death of a police officer and a non-local labourer. This reward pertains to the terrorist attacks that transpired on three consecutive days starting from October 30.

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