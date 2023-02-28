Security forces on February 28 killed a terrorist during an encounter in the Awantipora area of the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.



According to police, one terrorist was gunned down during an encounter that took place in the early hours of Tuesday, February 28. The terrorist's body has not yet been retrieved as confirmed by the police.



"Encounter has started at Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Work is being done by police and security personnel. More details will be provided later."



The terrorist's body has not yet been retrieved, according to official updates on the encounter.

Two days earlier, terrorists in a targeted attack in the Pulwama district shot and killed a Kashmiri Pandit, a 40-year-old bank ATM guard. A member of a minority community in Kashmir had been attacked for the first time this year.



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