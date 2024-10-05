Security forces eliminated two terrorists during a continued operation in Kupwara on Saturday morning. The operation, named "GUGALDHAR," has been initiated to combat terrorist activities in the region.

According to a statement from the army, the ongoing operation led to the recovery of war-like stores from the site, underscoring the serious threat posed by the militants. "Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR. A search of the area is underway, and operations are progressing," the statement read.

This operation follows a recent incident on September 29 in Kathua, where security personnel engaged in a firefight with terrorists. During that encounter, one terrorist was neutralized, but tragically, a police officer lost his life, and several others sustained injuries. Senior police officials are currently on-site to oversee investigations and ensure the safety of the area.

Authorities reported that information regarding the presence of terrorists in Mandli, Kathua, was received on September 28. The police indicated that they believe three to four foreign terrorists are still at large in the region.

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