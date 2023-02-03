A massive fire broke out in a store near Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan on February 3.

The fire was brought under control by security personnel and the incident had no impact on the pilgrimage which is going on smoothly.

Some labourers were putting up at the temporary shed near the horse stand enroute to Bharav Ghati and some of their belongings caught fire at around 1.30 pm.

Fire and emergency services, police, CRPF and shrine board employees swiftly put out the fire.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are investigating the fire mishap which occurred near Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

The Yatra of Mata Vaishno Devi is going on smoothly.