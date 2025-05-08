In light of the prevailing security situation, the district administration of Jammu has issued an urgent public advisory, outlining critical safety measures for residents. The advisory aims to ensure public safety and maintain effective emergency response systems.

Citizens are strictly advised not to use mobile phones during blackout periods, as this can overload communication networks and impede emergency services. In case sirens are heard, people must promptly relocate to the nearest designated safe shelters.

Further, authorities have instructed residents to enforce complete blackouts by switching off all lights, including outdoor and decorative lighting, to reduce visibility during potential threats. Any suspicious activities or untoward incidents must be reported immediately to law enforcement agencies.

The administration has also appealed to the public not to share defense-related videos, sensitive visuals, or unverified information on social media platforms, as such actions could compromise security operations and spread panic.

To address emergency situations, residents can contact the District Administration Control Room at 0191-2571912 or 0191-2571616. Additionally, Civil Defence emergency helplines—0191-2549100 and 0191-2544920—will remain operational round the clock, as assured by the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

The administration has called upon the public to stay alert, remain calm, and fully cooperate with security and administrative personnel during this critical period.