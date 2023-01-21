At least six people have been injured in a twin blast in the Narwal area of Jammu, said police on January 21.

As per the police, two back-to-back blasts occurred near the bus yard of Transport Nagar in Narwal on January 21 morning.

The injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ADG Police Jammu, Mukesh Singh also confirmed the incident and said six people have been injured due to the blast.

''Following the blast, a bomb disposal squad and forensic experts have reached the spot. The matter is being investigated,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the security forces have launched massive search operations in the area and also set up checkpoints on different routes.

It is worth mentioning that the blast took place at a time when security forces are on high alert in the wake of Republic Day.

Recently, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh had said that the year 2022 proved to be one of the most peaceful years compared to the last four years as the year saw the killing of 186 terrorists, including 56 foreign nationals.

He said that for 2023, the resolution of police was ''mission zero terror'' and the prime focus would be to wipe out the terror ecosystem''.

''Terrorist recruitments had seen a considerable decline in the last 12 months while security forces had suffered a lesser number of casualties,'' he had said while speaking during a press conference.

As per the DGP, a majority of the 186 slain terrorists were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Muhammad, and 146 terror modules, each comprising 4-5 youths, were busted in 2022.

In 2022, at least 100 youths joined terrorist ranks, which is the lowest in many years and a 37 per cent decline compared to 2021.

''Of these 17 were apprehended while only 18 are now active, with the rest killed in various encounters,'' he added.

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