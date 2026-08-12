‘Jantar Mantar Season 2’ to begin soon: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on August 12 announced that the party would soon launch a fresh protest campaign, calling it “Season 2 of Jantar Mantar”, months after its 37-day agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Addressing a public meeting, Dipke said the announcement followed repeated questions from people on social media about when the party would resume its protest.

“Many people were commenting on Instagram about when Season 2 of Jantar Mantar will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of Jantar Mantar is going to start very soon,” he said.

Dipke also alleged that the party had faced difficulties in securing a venue for a meeting of its volunteers in Delhi, claiming that several hall owners cited “pressure from above” for refusing to rent out their premises.

“We were scheduled to hold our volunteers’ meet in Delhi today. We were looking for a hall, but no one would rent us one. Everyone kept saying there was pressure from above,” he alleged.

According to Dipke, the party eventually found a venue, but its owners were allegedly threatened on the morning of the meeting.

“They were told that if they allowed the CJP meeting to take place here, they would be hung upside down,” he claimed.

Dipke accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being behind the alleged threats, saying such pressure would not stop the party from continuing its activities.

“All of this is being done by the BJP. Their actions and words clearly reveal that they are afraid of the country’s youth. If they think such petty actions will frighten us, they are sorely mistaken,” he said.

The announcement comes weeks after the CJP called off its 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar on July 25. The agitation was withdrawn after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the party said it had received assurances on its other key demands.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das, however, said the party’s next phase of activity had already begun and described it as part of the wider “Season Two”.

“This itself is Season Two. Protests are taking place across the country against such incompetent governments and officers,” Das said.

He added that the party would now undertake a nationwide “listening tour” to gather public feedback before launching a campaign focused on education.

“On behalf of CJP, we are now embarking on a nationwide ‘listening tour’ to hear what the public has to say. We will run a campaign, and we are prioritising the issue of education starting from Independence Day,” Das said.