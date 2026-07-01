Japan PM Sanae Takaichi arrives in India for 16th India-Japan Annual Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 1 evening on a three-day official visit to participate in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where she is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at strengthening cooperation across strategic and economic sectors.

Takaichi, who is visiting India for the first time since assuming office, was received at the airport by Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

The visit, taking place from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, is expected to advance discussions on key areas of mutual interest including economic security, defence cooperation, resilient supply chains, emerging technologies and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The summit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and explore measures to further deepen bilateral engagement amid evolving regional and global dynamics.

Apart from summit-level deliberations, Takaichi is also scheduled to participate in the India-Japan Business Forum and interact with industry leaders to promote economic collaboration and investment opportunities between the two countries.

India and Japan maintain close cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, infrastructure development, technology, security and regional connectivity, with the annual summit serving as a key platform for advancing bilateral priorities.