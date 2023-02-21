A JD-U leader and his aide were shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur district on February 21, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Satya Narayan Singh, a JD-U ally, and Surendra Prasad Singh, a former mukhiya (village head). When unidentified gunmen stopped them on the Samastipur-Rosera road and opened fire on them randomly, they were en route to the former's brick kiln in his native hamlet in Virsahia ward number 7.

Surendra Prasad Singh passed away right away, but Satya Narayan Singh was sent to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital for treatment but passed away as he was being transported.

The reasons for the murder have not yet been determined. Several cartridges were brought to the local police department from the location.

Following the event, local people burned tyres on the road and blocked the Samastipur-Rosera road for four hours.

"In this matter, an FIR has been filed. The raids are ongoing, and soon the culprits would be imprisoned "Vinay Tiwari, the SP for Samastipur, stated.