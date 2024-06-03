Anil Kumar, a JDU leader, was murdered in Maua village, Parwalpur, Nalanda district, Bihar, on June 3. Kumar, who served as a polling agent during the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, was attacked early in the morning and succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts.

Hilsa DSP Gopal Krishna reported that 62-year-old Kumar was found injured around 4:30 am. He was initially taken to the primary health center in Parwalpur and later transferred to Sadar Hospital in Bihar Sharif, where he was pronounced dead. Following the incident, police arrived at the hospital and sent Kumar's body for a postmortem examination. A search for the suspects, identified by Kumar’s family, is underway in Maua village.

JDU leader Kaushalendra Kumar and the victim's family claim that Anil Kumar had received threats from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) members on the day of the election. They allege that RJD cadres had warned of repercussions even before the poll results were announced. According to a family member, Kumar was ambushed and attacked with a sharp weapon while heading to his farm.

Kaushalendra Kumar visited the hospital to meet the grieving family and pledged full support. He condemned the murder, describing it as brutal, and urged the police to take swift action to apprehend those responsible.