Saurabh Kumar, a young leader from Janata Dal United (JDU), was fatally shot in Patna, Bihar on Wednesday night.

Reports indicate that the incident took place as Kumar was returning from a wedding celebration, in the company of his friends and family.

SDPO Masaurhi Kanhaiya Singh provided a statement on the incident, saying, '...Saurabh Kumar came with his friends to attend a reception function.

While returning he was shot by unknown individuals. He was subsequently taken to hospital along with another injured individual named Munmun Kumar.

Unfortunately, Saurabh Kumar succumbed to his injuries at Kankarbagh Uma hospital. We are currently examining the matter.'

The attack, which involved four individuals on a motorcycle firing shots at Kumar, occurred late in the night. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained and an investigation has been initiated.