Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on December 18 termed BJP's demand for ex-gratia to family members of the Saran hooch tragedy in Bihar as ''irresponsible''.

Kushwaha, who is a key political aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said that the government cannot stand for those engaging in illegal activities.

''If somebody is manufacturing a bomb illegally and during the process, he gets killed, does it make a case for government compensation''? asked Kushwaha when media persons asked for his reaction on the same.

As per the government, a total of 30 people have lost their lives in the Saran hooch tragedy, the biggest in the state since prohibition was imposed in it in April 2016.

However, several unconfirmed reports claim the death toll is over 70.

''Any party in opposition must not come out demand mindlessly. The way BJP has been behaving is irresponsible,'' he added.

Nitish Kumar too has refused to give compensation citing that doing so it will defeat the very purpose of prohibition, which was brought through a consensus among all political parties following a demand from the state's women.

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