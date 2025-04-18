The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the final answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session-II will be released today, April 18, by 2 pm on the official JEE Main website. The exam results are scheduled to be declared by April 19.

The announcement offers much-needed clarity to lakhs of engineering aspirants who appeared for the highly competitive exam this year. The final answer key will enable candidates to cross-check their responses and estimate their scores ahead of the result declaration.

JEE Main serves as the gateway for admissions to top engineering institutes in India, including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and is a qualifier for JEE Advanced, which leads to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The exam is based on the NCERT syllabus for Classes 11 and 12, with questions testing deep conceptual understanding in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Experts recommend that students preparing for future sessions of JEE Main should focus on mastering core topics such as Thermodynamics, Organic Chemistry, Calculus, and Laws of Motion, along with consistent problem-solving practice.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website — jeemain.nta.ac.in — to access the final answer key once it is live and stay updated on result notifications.