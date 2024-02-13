The long-awaited results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains -2024 have finally been unveiled by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspiring engineering students across the nation eagerly checked their fate as the outcome of their hard work was announced.

Candidates who sat for the JEE Main 2024 session one examination can now access their results via the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The NTA has reported that a staggering 11,70,000 candidates participated in this first edition of the engineering entrance exam, signifying the immense competition and ambition prevalent among India's youth.

What has grabbed headlines, however, is the remarkable feat achieved by twenty-three candidates who clinched the coveted perfect score of 100. These high achievers have demonstrated not only exceptional academic prowess but also sheer dedication and commitment to their goals.

A breakdown of the perfect scorers reveals a diverse representation across various states. Seven of the top performers hail from Telangana, followed by two from Haryana. Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra each contributed three perfect scorers, while two hailed from Delhi. Additionally, one perfect scorer emerged from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively.