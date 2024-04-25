The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2024 has seen a record-breaking achievement with 56 candidates, including two females, securing a perfect 100 NTA score. This announcement was made by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 24 night.

The qualifying percentile for JEE (Advanced), the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), has also surged to a five-year high, reflecting the exceptional performance and dedication of the candidates.

The breakdown of this reveals that 23 candidates achieved the coveted 100 NTA score in the JEE (Main) January session, while an impressive 33 candidates replicated this feat in the April session.

Aspirants can access their scores for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The JEE Main 2024 Session 2, which concluded on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12, 2024, witnessed a robust participation across 319 cities in India, including 22 cities outside the country.

With a total of 11,79,569 candidates registered for the second session of the test, an impressive 10,67,959 candidates actively appeared for the examination. The JEE Main 2024 cut-offs for different categories are as follows:

- Unreserved (UR): 93.2362181

- UR-PwD: 0.0018700

- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 81.3266412

- Other Backward Classes (OBC): 79.6757881

- Scheduled Castes (SC): 60.0923182

- Scheduled Tribes (ST): 46.6975840