Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani’s youngest son, Jeet Adani, tied the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in an intimate and traditional wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The couple, dressed in elegant traditional attire, exchanged vows at the Belvedere Club in Shantigram, the Adani township.

Gautam Adani shared the wedding pictures on social media, expressing gratitude and seeking blessings for the newlyweds. He emphasized that the ceremony was “small and extremely private,” attended only by close family and friends. In a significant gesture, the industrialist donated Rs 10,000 crore towards healthcare, education, and skill development initiatives, aligning with his philosophy of “Seva Sadhana hai, Seva prarthana hai, Seva hi paramatma hai.”

The wedding, conducted as per Jain and Gujarati traditions, saw the couple indulge in a playful garland exchange, with Jeet affectionately planting a kiss on Diva’s forehead. The background music of their wedding video featured "Nachdi Phira" from the film Secret Superstar.



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Ahead of the wedding, Jeet and Diva visited Mitti Café, an NGO supporting employment for people with disabilities, where they personally invited staff and shared celebratory moments. Additionally, Gautam Adani launched ‘Mangal Seva,’ a program pledging ₹10 lakh financial aid to 500 newly married women with disabilities annually, a cause personally supported by Jeet and Diva.

Jeet Adani, currently a director at Adani Airports, manages six international airports and oversees the construction of the Navi Mumbai airport. He holds a degree from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Despite speculation of a grand celebration, Gautam Adani had previously stated that his son’s wedding would remain “simple and traditional,” a promise he upheld with the understated yet meaningful ceremony.