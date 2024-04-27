Fifteen children were injured after a school bus overturned in Ranchi on the morning of April 27.

The bus which was carrying 30 children onboard overturned at a turning about 100 metres from the ST Maria School in Mandar, according to reports.

Officer-in-charge of the Mandar police station stated that about 15 children were injured and are currently under observation at the nearby Mission Hospital.

Out of the 15 injured, one student received a head injury and a CT scan was being done.

The parent of the child alleged that the bus was speeding because of which the bus overturned.

The bus driver went on the run following the accident, police said, adding that a search was on for him.