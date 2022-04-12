Another person, a woman, on Tuesday fell while being rescued by an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper in Jharkhand’s Deoghar during the rescue operation that was necessitated after dozens were stuck following a cable car accident.

This is the second incident of a person falling during the rescue operation from the Deoghar ropeway. The rescue operation turned tragic on Monday when a man fell to death right before he could jump onto the rescue chopper. Horrific visuals of the incident went viral on the internet.

On Monday, a man fell to death during the rescue operation.

In the second incident of fall during rescue operation on Tuesday, the woman reportedly fell while she was being brought to the ground from a stranded cable car. Further details on her condition are awaited.

Hair-raising visuals of the rescue operations currently underway in Deoghar have surfaced. Over 40 people have reportedly been rescued in the risky rescue operation involving two Indian Air Force helicopters and dozens of officials that is on since nearly two days.

The cable car accident at Trikut hill in Deoghar took place on Monday when two cabins collided, leaving two people dead. The toll, however, climbed to three after the rescue operation tragedy.