Jharkhand minister Champai Soren, following the arrest of Hemant Soren, met with Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday to stake his claim to form the government in the state. Accompanied by key coalition members, Champai Soren asserted that the ruling alliance possesses the majority needed to lead the government and expressed confidence in the Governor's prompt decision.

Champai Soren, flanked by Congress legislative party leader Alamgir Alam, RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta, CPI (ML) L legislator Vinod Singh, and lawmaker Pradeep Yadav, presented a united front as they sought the Governor's approval for the change in leadership.

Prior to the crucial meeting, the ruling coalition comprising Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress, and Rashtriya Lok Dal made a strategic move by releasing a video showcasing the unwavering support of 43 Opposition MLAs for Champai Soren. The video, a testament to the coalition's strength, highlights the backing they have garnered within the legislative assembly.

Post the meeting with Governor CP Radhakrishnan, an optimistic Champai Soren addressed the media, stating, "It's been 22 hours since we have claimed the majority to form the government. The Governor says he will take the decision soon." The confidence in his tone resonates with the coalition's conviction in their ability to steer the state in the aftermath of Hemant Soren's resignation.

The leadership baton passed to Champai Soren after Hemant Soren stepped down as the chief minister on Wednesday night, succumbing to pressure amid an ongoing money laundering case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). His subsequent arrest has triggered a political upheaval, with Champai Soren emerging as the new leader of the JMM legislative party.