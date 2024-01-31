Amid the political crisis in Jharkhand, reports have come in that Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

As per reports, the ED has taken Hemant Soren into their custody. Reports are stating that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Manjhi has claimed that Soren has been taken into custody by the ED. If the reports are confirmed then Hemant Soren will become the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested by the ED.

The development comes in after Hemant Soren earlier today resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister just moments after questioning by the Enforcement Directorate ended today. Soren was questioned for over seven hours in connection with an alleged land scam.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Champai Soren will be the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said that Champai Soren has been chosen as the new leader of the Legislative party.

The ruling alliance in Jharkhand has elected Champai Soren as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislative party leader. Champai Soren, considered close to the Soren family and known as 'Jharkhand Tiger', will soon take over as the Chief Minister following Hemant Soren's resignation.

Hemant Soren was questioned today as part of a probe into a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand.

Hemant Soren, earlier today, filed a police complaint against Enforcement Directorate officials, seeking action under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Amid the barrage developments, Jharkhand Governor is currently meeting JMM MLAs today where the baton is likely to be passed over to Champai Soren. Reports are stating that Hemant Soren along with ED officials are also present at the Governor's House at the moment.