Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren assures justice to exam protesters, warns against politicising stir

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday, August 9, assured youths protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations that his government would ensure justice with full transparency, while warning political groups against trying to influence the agitation.

Addressing the Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav in Ranchi, Soren said dialogue, rather than force, was the way to resolve issues. He alleged that vested interests were attempting to disrupt democracy in the state.

“The youths' concern is my concern,” Soren said, adding that those found responsible for irregularities in examinations would face strict action.

He urged the protesting students not to seek political patronage and said justice was their right. Soren also cautioned those with political ambitions against misleading the youth.

The protests over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered their 16th day on Sunday, with six demonstrators on an indefinite hunger strike.

A sixth round of talks between the state government and the protesters was underway at the state guest house in Ranchi.

The protesters are demanding reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), besides an independent probe into the alleged irregularities. They have sought either a CBI investigation or an inquiry by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.