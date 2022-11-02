The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 1 summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning with regards to an ongoing probe on an illegal mining case.

As per sources, the investigating agency asked Soren to appear before Jharkhand’s Ranchi-based regional office at 11.30 am on November 3.

The ED's action came almost a month after it seized a passbook and a cheque book, along with two signed checks, belonging to Soren from the residence of his alleged close associate Pankaj Mishra.

Mishra, who served as Soren's representative and had considerable influence over illegal mining operations and inland ferry services in Sahebganj and its surrounding areas through his associates, also enjoyed political clout.

Mishra is currently being held in judicial custody for having control over the installation and use of several crushers installed across multiple mining sites in the Sahebganj district of Jharkhand, as well as the mining of stone chips and boulders.

The ED disclosed the information following the filing of a Prosecution Complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Pankaj Mishra, Bachhu Yadav, and Prem Prakash before the special court in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand.

47 searches were carried out by the ED in various locations across India during the investigation, leading to the seizure of cash worth Rs 5.34 crore, the freezing of bank balances worth Rs 13.32 crore, the freezing of the inland vessel MV Infralink III, reg. No. WB 1809, five stone crushers, two Hyva trucks, as well as the seizure of incriminating documents and two AK 47 assault rifles.

Pankaj Mishra, Bachhu Yadav, and Prem Prakash were all taken into custody by the ED between July 19 and August 4 and are presently in judicial custody.

On the basis of a First Information Report filed by the Barharwa Police Station in Sahebganj under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, against Pankaj Mishra and others, the ED began an investigation into money laundering.

Later, a number of FIRs relating to illicit mining that was filed under the IPC, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act were also included in the scheduled offence.