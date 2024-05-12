The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam for questioning in a money laundering case, following a massive cash seizure. The federal agency took action after arresting Alam's personal secretary, Sanjeev Kumar Lal, and Lal's domestic help, Jahangir Alam, last week. The arrests were made in connection with the seizure of over Rs 32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.

Alam, aged 70, has been asked to appear at the ED's zonal office in Ranchi on May 14 to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities and payment of "bribes" in the state rural development department.

According to the agency, Lal collected "commission" on behalf of influential individuals and government officials from top to bottom in the rural department, contributing to an alleged illegal cash payments nexus. The total seizure of cash in the case has been recorded at approximately Rs 36.75 crore, with Rs 3 crore seized from other locations, including Lal's place and a contractor's place.

Alamgir Alam distanced himself from Lal's activities during the ED raids, highlighting his past service with other state government ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced the seizure of "mounds of cash" during his recent election campaign speeches in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Opposition parties have alleged that the ED's actions are part of a campaign by the Centre to target their leaders. The ED stated that the names of "senior bureaucrats and politicians" have emerged in the case and are under investigation. Searches were conducted at the rural development ministry in Ranchi, with Lal accompanying ED officials during the operation.