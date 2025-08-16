Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren passes away at 62 after head injury

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, a senior leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), passed away late on Friday night at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. He was 62 years old.

Soren had been battling for life since August 2, when he sustained a serious head injury after slipping in the bathroom at his residence in Jamshedpur. Following the accident, he was airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical care, where a team of senior specialists monitored his condition. Despite being on life support, his health deteriorated, leading to his demise.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the news through a post on ‘X’, expressing deep sorrow over the minister’s untimely demise. “The state has lost a committed leader who worked tirelessly for the cause of education and social upliftment,” he wrote.

JMM national spokesperson Kunal Sarangi also issued a statement, saying, “State Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, is no more.” He added that the minister’s condition had remained critical throughout his treatment.

The minister’s death has cast a pall of gloom across Jharkhand’s political and social circles. Tributes have poured in from colleagues, party members, and citizens remembering him as a dedicated leader who championed the cause of education in the state.