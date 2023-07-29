Four men were electrocuted, and 13 others sustained injuries during a Muharram procession in Bokaro, Jharkhand on July 29. The incident occurred when a 'Tazia,' a symbolic replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain, came in contact with an 11,000 high-voltage tension wire, resulting in a sudden blast.

The shocking accident took place amid the somber religious procession, which was being observed to mark the occasion of Muharram. The fatal incident sent shockwaves through the community and led to immediate rescue efforts to assist the injured.

Following the tragic electrocution, emergency services rushed to the scene and transported the injured individuals to the Bokaro Thermal DVC Hospital for medical treatment. Among the injured, nine were reported to be in critical condition.