A 34-year-old junior engineer, Sudhanshu Kumar, was discovered dead in his quarters in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday. The engineer's body was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence in the Rajrappa Project Residential Colony.

Sudhanshu Kumar was posted as a junior engineer in the Gola block of the district, as confirmed by a police officer. The Ramgarh Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Parmeshwar Prasad, stated that law enforcement received information about the engineer's quarters being bolted from the inside. After multiple attempts to contact him went unanswered, they decided to break open the doors, revealing Kumar's lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway," mentioned SDPO Parmeshwar Prasad.

Gola Block Development Officer (BDO) Sanjay Kumar Sandilya expressed that the junior engineer had diligently performed his duties on Friday, emphasizing that Kumar was a dutiful officer.

This unfortunate incident has raised concerns, and authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Sudhanshu Kumar's untimely demise.