Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren secured victory in the assembly floor test on Monday, receiving the support of 47 coalition MLAs during the trust vote, surpassing the majority mark of 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The Opposition received 29 votes.

The announcement of Soren's victory was made by Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, and was met with resounding cheers in the assembly. The House has been adjourned for the day, and will reconvene on Tuesday.

Prior to the floor test, Soren had stated that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had the support of 47 MLAs, a number which he suggested could rise to 50.

In a special session of the Jharkhand assembly today, Chief Minister Champai Soren moved the confidence motion. He accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the elected state government. Champai Soren also defended former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is currently under arrest, stating that he is being implicated for a crime he did not commit.

He accused the BJP of using central agencies to frame Hemant Soren in false cases. Champai Soren described his government in Jharkhand as a continuation of Hemant Soren's administration. Hemant Soren, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for an alleged land scam, was permitted by a PMLA Court to participate in Monday's trust vote.

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