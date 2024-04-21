A heated altercation marred the 'Ulgulan Nyay Rally' organized by the INDIA bloc in Ranchi, Jharkhand, as attendees engaged in a violent clash captured on video. Chairs and sticks became weapons in the skirmish that unfolded amidst the political event.

Earlier in the day, the rally witnessed fiery rhetoric as AAP leader Sanjay Singh delivered a blistering speech targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh's words drew parallels between Modi's anti-corruption narrative and the preaching of notorious figures like Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh. Accusing the Prime Minister of unjustly incarcerating political adversaries, Singh cited the cases of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Soren faced arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land case, while Kejriwal confronted allegations related to the Delhi liquor policy.

The detention of Kejriwal, presently held in judicial custody at Tihar Jail, remained a focal point of AAP's criticisms against the government. Singh condemned the alleged denial of insulin to Kejriwal by jail authorities, branding it as a deliberate act of harm.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoed sentiments of revolution, asserting, "There is going to be a huge revolution in the country." Mann's remarks, made amidst a sea of enthusiastic supporters, highlighted the fervor reminiscent of similar gatherings in Delhi and Punjab.