A Spanish woman who was on a trip to India with her husband was gangraped on March 1 night in Jharkhand's Dumka.

Three people have been held by the police in relation to the case, and there are eight to ten persons implicated. To look into the situation, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) team has been assembled.

The woman was touring Dumka on a bike with her spouse, who had arrived in India on a tourist visa. They were residing in tents near the Hansdiha police station area of Kunji village, Dumka. The pair was riding a bike to Bhagalpur, in Bihar, at the time of the event.

The Spanish traveller and her spouse were taking a grand tour of Asia. After travelling to Bangladesh, they first went to Pakistan before arriving in Dumka. The pair intended to go from Jharkhand to Nepal.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Saraiyahat. Afterwards, she will be brought to Dumka.

Dumka Superintendent of Police went to the crime scene on Friday night and has been camping there since. An investigation into the case is currently underway and the detained people are being questioned. Forensic experts have also been roped in.

