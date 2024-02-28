At least two people were killed after being run over by a passenger train in Jharkhand's Jamtara on Wednesday evening. Reports have stated that the train ran over atleas 12 people, the rest of whome were stated to be seriously injured.

According to a statement released by the Eastern Railway, the victims were walking on the track when they were run over by the Jhajha-Asansol Memu passenger train.

Initial reports had suggested that the persons killed were passengers of Anga Express, running parallel to Memu passenger train, which stopped due to a fire call. The reports further claimed that passengers deboarded the train and were run over the Memu train.

However, the statement issued by Eastern Railway denied this, saying the accident took place at least 2 kms away from where the Anga Express stopped.

The Railway also denied that a fire broke out on the Anga Express.

A 3-member Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) committee has been formed to further investigate the accident.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the death of the two persons in the accident on social media.

"Anguished to learn about the unfortunate railway accident in Jamtara, Jharkhand. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured," said CM Sarma on X.