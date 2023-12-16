Congress President on December 16 appointed Jitu Patwari as the new President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, effective immediately.

The decision comes as the party expresses gratitude for the dedicated contributions of outgoing PCC President, Kamal Nath, who has played a significant role in shaping the party's trajectory in the state.

In addition to the appointment of Patwari, Congress President has given the nod to the proposal for the appointment of Umang Singhar as the new Leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) and Hemant Katare as the Deputy Leader in Madhya Pradesh.