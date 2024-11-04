Chaos erupted during the first session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over a resolution opposing the abrogation of Article 370, which was proposed by People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para.

Para also advocated for the restoration of the union territory's special status.

The first session of the five-day J&K Assembly session commenced on November 4 after a gap of six years.

Para, who represents the Pulwama Assembly seat, submitted the resolution to newly-elected Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather and requested a discussion on the matter.

Following the submission of the resolution, all 28 Jammu and Kashmir BJP MLAs stood up to oppose the move, leading to noisy scenes inside the Assembly.

While BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma demanded Para's suspension for bringing the resolution in violation of Assembly rules, the Speaker stated that he would examine the resolution when it reached him.

The resolution seeking to revoke Article 370 stated, "Although the agenda of the House has been finalised, we believe that your authority as the Speaker allows the inclusion of the resolution, as it reflects the sentiment of the people at large."

Addressing the session, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the resolution has "no importance and it is only for the cameras", further stating that the people of the state do not approve of the decision taken on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated.

"How the House will reflect and discuss this (matter) will not be decided by any one member. If there was a purpose behind it (resolution), then they would have discussed this with us before," he said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "My government will make all efforts for the restoration of full statehood... It would be a reciprocation of the faith reposed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in our democratic institutions."

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said she was "proud" of Waheed Para for submitting the resolution.

Article 370, a provision in the Constitution that granted special autonomy to the region of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019, effectively removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganising it into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.