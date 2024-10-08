After the National Conference party and its ally Congress crossed the halfway mark in the Assembly election results on October 8, party chief Farooq Abdullah stated that his son Omar Abdullah will become the next chief minister.

Speaking to media persons, Farooq Abdullah said, "People have given their mandate. They have proven that they don't accept the decision that was taken on August 5 (abrogation of Article 370). Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister."

At the time of filing of this report, the National Conference had won seven constituencies and was ahead on 34 seats. With its INDIA bloc ally Congress, which is leading on six seats, the party is comfortably ahead of the halfway mark of 46 in the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Omar Abdullah contested on two seats - Budgam and Ganderbal. While Omar has won the Budgam seat by a margin of 18,485 votes, he is leading in Ganderbal by a margin of 9,766 votes after 15 rounds of counting.

After the early trends showed the National Conference-Congress alliance in the lead, Omar Abdullah mocked the exit polls, which had predicted a hung assembly in the Union Territory.

"If you pay for exit polls or waste time discussing them, you deserve all the jokes/memes/ridicule. There was a reason I called them a waste of time a few days ago," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

The former chief minister had contested the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year from Baramulla seat, where he was defeated by Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid.