As counting of votes for 90 seats commenced in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly at 8 am on October 8, state BJP chief Ravinder Raina expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the Union Territory.

He further stated that the BJP is projected to be the single largest party with 30 to 35 seats and form the government.

Raina, who is contesting from the Nowshera Assembly seat, performed a pooja ahead of the counting and said, "We are confident that the BJP and its allied parties will win the elections with a full majority... We expect to secure 30-35 seats".

"BJP has worked for the people of J&K... We are hopeful of winning the elections with a full majority... We will secure 30-35 seats. Independent candidates backed by the BJP will also be victorious," Raina added.

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta also expressed confidence in the party's victory.

The CVoter exit poll shown on India Today projected a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, with the National Conference-Congress alliance expected to win between 40 and 48 seats.

The BJP was projected to secure 27–32 seats, while the Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) might win 6–12 seats. Other parties and independent candidates were expected to take 6–11 seats.

The BJP's overall performance in the valley, which has 47 seats, is expected to remain poor, according to exit polls. However, the party might finally open its account this time. Meanwhile, the party is likely to maintain its stronghold in Jammu, securing 27–31 seats out of the total 43.