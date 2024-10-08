The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took an unexpected jump in Haryana, stalling Congress's celebrations for leading in the Assembly polls, defying exit polls predictions.

Meanwhile, in J&K, the Congress-National Conference alliance took a commanding lead where exit polls had already predicted a photo finish.

In Haryana, 90 Assembly seats are up for grabs which makes 46 the magic number.

The Congress was leading in 34 seats as of 10:30 am after a brisk start that saw it briefly cross the halfway mark. The BJP meanwhile is eyeing a record third term in Haryana, with a lead in 47 seats.

No party has won a third consecutive term in Haryana since its inception in 1966. Om Prakash Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), once a powerhouse in Haryana, is ahead in three seats, while the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which aligned with the BJP in 2019, is yet to open its account.

In Jammu and Kashmir, where elections to the 90-member Assembly were held for the first time in a decade, the Congress-NC combine has an edge, with leads in 49 seats to the BJP's 23, according to early trends.

Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ahead in 2 seats and independents in 10 seats.