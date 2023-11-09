J&K: BSF Jawan killed in cross-border firing in Samba district
A BSF Jawan was killed in an unprovoked cross-border firing at the border outposts along the International Border in Jammu's Samba district. The incident, instigated by Pakistani Rangers, occurred in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors late last night.
A BSF jawan was killed in cross-border firing on border outposts (BoPs) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu's Samba district after Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors late last night, according to reports surfaced on November 9.
A terrorist was neutralized in an encounter with security forces in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday.
The encounter occurred in the Kathohalen area. The terrorist, Myser Ahmad Dar, was linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), as per reports.
In a separate incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured due to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the International Border in the Ramgarh sector.
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