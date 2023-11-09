A BSF jawan was killed in cross-border firing on border outposts (BoPs) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu's Samba district after Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors late last night, according to reports surfaced on November 9.

A terrorist was neutralized in an encounter with security forces in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday.

The encounter occurred in the Kathohalen area. The terrorist, Myser Ahmad Dar, was linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), as per reports.

In a separate incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured due to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the International Border in the Ramgarh sector.