Yasir Ahmed, the 23-year-old domestic help suspected of killing Jammu and Kashmir DGP (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia was arrested on October 4.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia was found murdered at his home in Jammu city’s Udaywala area on October 3.

A native of Assam, Lohia’s death sent officials into a tussle as a manhunt has been launched to nab the domestic help who was found missing from the crime scene.

Officials on October 3 suspected the domestic help might be the culprit after his disappearance from the house and initiated an investigation on the matter.

57-year-old Lohia was a 1992 batch IPS officer and a gallantry award winner who was posted as the DGP (Prisons) in Jammu and Kashmir in August this year. As per reports, Lohia was a resident of Guwahati's Athgaon area and alumni of Guwahati Commerce College.

Lohia was found with throat slit and burn injuries at around 11:45 pm on Monday, October 3 suspecting it to be cold-blooded murder.