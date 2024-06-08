Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken decisive action in the interest of state security by terminating the services of 4 employees. The decision came after a thorough investigation revealed their involvement in activities on behalf of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terrorist organizations operating in the region.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies, in a joint effort, gathered substantial evidence against these employees, indicating their ties to Pakistan ISI and terrorist outfits. The incriminating material collected during the investigation left no room for doubt about their nefarious activities.

This move is part of the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and anti-national activities. According to government sources, LG Manoj Sinha has taken similar actions in the past, terminating more than 50 employees found to be working in collusion with terrorist organizations and Pakistan ISI.