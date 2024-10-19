Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved the resolution passed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his cabinet, which calls on the Central government to restore statehood to the Union Territory aiming to reinstate the identity of the erstwhile state.

The resolution called for the restoration of statehood "in its original form."

The Cabinet has authorised the CM to discuss the same with Prime Minister Modi and the Centre.

A government spokesperson stated, “The Chief Minister will visit New Delhi in the coming days to meet with the Prime Minister and Union Ministers regarding the restoration of statehood.”

The Cabinet also informed that the first session of the newly elected Legislative Assembly will be held in Srinagar, on November 4.

The Lieutenant Governor has been advised to summon and address the Assembly at the start of the session.

Additionally, the Cabinet also recommended Mubarik Gul be appointed as Protem Speaker to administer the oath to the newly elected Assembly members on October 21. The Lieutenant Governor has issued the order, appointing Gul as Protem Speaker until a permanent Speaker is elected.

The draft address of the Lt Governor to the J&K Assembly at the beginning of the first session has also been placed before the council of ministers which the Council decided shall be further considered and discussed.