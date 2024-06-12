After intelligence agencies warned of potential attacks by terrorist organizations on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, several areas of the state were placed on high alert.

Sunderbani, Nowshera, Domana, Lamberi and Akhnoor areas of Rajouri and Jammu districts have been placed on a high alert zone.

The warning comes after three terror attacks happened in the Jammu region in a span of three days.

The intel agencies have warned the state that the terror outfits are planning to launch fidayeen (suicide) attack on security forces camps, installations, further asking them to exercise maximum alert in the areas.

Earlier, Doda and Kathua were struck by two separate terror attacks, resulting in the death of a CRPF jawan while six security personnel were injured.

In another incident in Doda district, terrorists attacked a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road, leading to a fierce gunfight. Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked terror group, the Kashmir Tigers, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The terrorist attack in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village resulted in injuring a civilian. During a subsequent search operation, two terrorists were killed.



Meanwhile, two days ago, terrorists had fired upon a bus carrying pilgrims from a shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The bus rolled down a gorge following the attack. Ten people were killed and 33 others were injured in the attack.

Pakistan-backed The Resistance Front (TRF) had claimed responsibility for the bus attack.