Srinagar, February 26, 2024, Sh. Vijay Kumar-IPS Addl. Director General of Police Armed/L&O J&K chaired a meeting of officers today at Police Headquarters J&K Srinagar to review the arrangements for the 23rd All India Water Sports Championship 2023-24 being hosted by J&K Police at Dal Lake (Back Lawns) of SKICC Srinagar from March-02 to March-08 2024.

During the meeting the ADGP took stock of all the arrangements and preparations made by different committees for the smooth and successful conduct of the mega event, 29 teams of different central and state Police organizations comprising more than 500 athletics across the country are expected to participate in the 07 Day mega event in Canoeing, Kayaking & Rowing. During the meeting, ADGP Armed/ L&O J&K stressed seamless organization and safety protocols during the event.



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During the meeting, all aspects/arrangements put up for the extravaganza were discussed threadbare. The ADGP emphasized for elaborate security, traffic, management, transportation, accommodation, heating & other necessary arrangements for the participating teams. Earlier Sh. Kuldeep Handoo DySP Sports APHQ is apprised about all the arrangements assigned to various committees /officers for the smooth and successful conduct of the event.

The officers who attended the meeting included S/Sh. Vidhi Kumar Birdi-IPS IGP Kashmir, M. N. Tiwari-IPS IGP Armed/IR Jammu (through VC), B.S. Tuti-IPS IGP Hqr PHQ J&K (through VC ), Shahid Mehraj-IPS DIG Armed Kmr, Abdul Qayoom-IPS DIG IRP Kmr. Rajive Omprakash Pande-IPS DIG CKR Srinagar, Shri Dalip Kumar SO to ADGP Armed/ Law & Order J&K, SSP Srinagar, SSP Security, SO to IGP Traffic J&K, SSP EOW Kashmir, AIG P&T PHQ, AIG Communication PHQ, Principal CTC Lethpora, Dr Burhan Bazaz of Water Sports (through VC), SP Traffic City Srinagar, Representative of SDRF and commandants of Kashmir based AP/IR Battalions, Syed Sajad Hussain Pvt, Secretary to ADGP Armed J&K Through VC, Shri Abdul Hamid DySP Pers APHQ and other Officers.