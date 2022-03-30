Two militants from Lashkar-e-Taiba J&K were killed in an encounter, one carrying press card(LeT) was killed in an encounter in the Rainawari area of Srinagar City, according to the police. The encounter took place on Wednesday early morning.

According to Kashmir Zone police, one of the militants has been identified as Rayees Ahmed Bhat, a former journalist.

As per the press card found on his body, Bhat was editor-in-chief of ‘Valley Media Service’, in Anantnag an unknown news gathering agency

“Bhat joined terrorist ranks in August 2021 and was categorized as ‘C’ in our list. Two FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes,” the police said.

The second slain militant was identified as Hilal Ahamad Rah from Anantnag’s Bijbehara. “Rah was a ‘C’ category terrorist,” the police said.

IGP Vijay Kumar informed that both militants were involved in several recent terror-related crimes.

Incriminating evidence like arms, ammunition was also recovered from them.