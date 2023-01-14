The Kupwara district of north Kashmir was given a "high danger" avalanche warning on January 14 by Jammu and Kashmir officials.

Twelve districts, including Kupawara, which had moderate to severe snowfall on January 13 , have avalanche warnings in effect.

A "medium danger" warning was issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) for the districts of Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi.

"Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours.

Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said in the official statement.

The official added that across the districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri for the next 24 hours, there is a low likelihood of an avalanche occurring above 2,000 metres.

Officials encouraged residents in these locations to exercise caution and refrain from travelling through avalanche-prone terrain.

Baltal, located near the Zojila pass in the Sonamarg region of Jammu and Kashmir, was slammed by an avalanche on January 12.