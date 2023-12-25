The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services in Karnataka has reported 34 confirmed cases of the JN.1 variant of Covid-19, contributing to the recent surge in cases across the state. Three individuals have succumbed to the variant, prompting health officials to heighten precautionary measures.

The outbreak has been particularly pronounced in Bengaluru, where 20 cases have been identified, while Mysuru, Mandya, and several other regions have reported additional cases. As the state grapples with the impact of this new sub-variant, the Health Department is diligently conducting genome sequencing on submitted samples, with results for 60 samples available to date. The outcomes for the remaining cases are expected by Wednesday.

India, as a whole, is witnessing an upward trend in Covid-19 cases, with Kerala reporting the highest number of active cases, contributing to the national total of 4,054 patients. The emergence of the JN.1 variant has prompted health experts to reevaluate precautionary measures.

Former AIIMS director, Dr. Randeep Guleria, reassured the public that, while the JN.1 sub-variant is becoming more prevalent, it does not appear to cause severe infections or hospitalizations. Dr. NK Arora, Chief of the India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), stated that, at present, an additional vaccine dose is not deemed necessary specifically for the JN.1 sub-variant.

Despite this, health experts advocate for precautionary booster doses to enhance immunity against various sub-variants and mutations. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, urging Southeast Asian countries, including India, to intensify surveillance and implement protective measures. However, WHO maintains that the overall risk posed by the JN.1 sub-variant remains low based on current evidence.