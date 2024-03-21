Candidates for the upcoming Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections delivered speeches to a large student crowd at the Jhelum Lawn on Wednesday.

The presidential debate, presided over by retired Supreme Court Justice V Ramasubramanian, was marked by chants of 'Jai Bhim,' 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' and 'Lal Salam'.

Candidates from various student outfits addressed a range of issues, including Manipur violence, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, farmers' protests, electoral bonds, and the Israel-Palestine conflict. They also raised university-related issues in their appeal to voters.

The debate began with a speech from the only female presidential candidate for the JNUSU elections, Aradhana Yadav from the Samajwadi Party's student wing.

Yadav spoke on campus safety, and discrimination against women, among others and if elected, she promised to advocate for minority reservation and “deprivation points” – a means to help students from backward regions, especially women, take admission.



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The United Left Alliance's presidential candidate, Dhananjay, initiated his speech with 'Lal Salam' and raised concerns about the increased fees due to Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) loans taken by universities. He also raised the issue of unemployment, and commercialisation of education through the entry of foreign universities in India, among other issues.

Dhananjay pledged to tackle water, health, and infrastructure-related issues on campus and demanded the release of student leaders detained under sedition charges.

RSS-affiliated ABVP's presidential candidate, Umesh Chandra Ajmira, expressed confidence of a victory in the polls and highlighted the developments under the student outfit's governance and its efforts in advocating for student rights.

Among the speakers were Aradhana Yadav, the only female presidential candidate, Dhananjay from the United Left Alliance, Umesh Chandra Ajmira from the ABVP, Junaid Raza from NSUI, and Biswajit Minji from BAPSA.

The JNUSU elections are scheduled for March 22, with results to be declared on March 24.