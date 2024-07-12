Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will soon inaugurate a Centre for Hindu Studies along with centres for Buddhist and Jain studies, as per an official notification released on July 9. These new centres will be part of the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, following approval from the university's Executive Council during a meeting on May 29.

The establishment of these centres comes as part of JNU’s efforts to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and promote the Indian Knowledge System. A dedicated committee was formed to explore and recommend the execution of NEP-2020 and its integration into the university’s curriculum.

"The Executive Council, in its meeting held on 29.05.2024, has approved the recommendation of the committee constituted to explore and recommend NEP-2020 and Indian Knowledge System and its further implementation in the University, and establishing of following centres within the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies," read the notification.

This move aligns with broader educational trends in India. Last year, Delhi University (DU) established a Centre for Hindu Studies, which currently offers a master's degree and plans to introduce undergraduate courses. Additionally, DU already hosts a department for Buddhist Studies and recently received government approval to establish a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhism, with an estimated budget of ₹35 crore.