President Joe Biden has clinched the Democratic Party's nomination, setting the stage for a potential rematch with former President Donald Trump in what would be the first U.S. presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years.

Biden surpassed the threshold of 1,968 delegates needed to secure the nomination on Tuesday, according to source, as primary results poured in from Georgia, Mississippi, Washington state, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Democrats living abroad.

In response to the news, Biden issued a statement criticizing Trump's "campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution" which he claims threatens the core principles of America. He urged voters to consider the future of the nation, emphasizing the importance of defending democracy and protecting freedoms.

Meanwhile, Trump is expected to secure the Republican Party's nomination later on Tuesday as four states hold contests, including Georgia, where Trump faces criminal charges related to his attempts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

With Trump's dominance in recent primaries and the withdrawal of his last remaining rival, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Biden faced only token opposition within the Democratic primary. However, liberal activists critical of Biden's stance on issues such as Israel's actions in Gaza have persuaded a significant minority of Democrats to vote "uncommitted" in protest.

Both candidates have already shifted their focus to the general election, holding competing rallies in Georgia over the weekend. Trump reiterated his baseless claims of election fraud and criticized Biden's handling of immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a topic he intends to prioritize throughout the campaign.

The Biden campaign has launched an aggressive phase, with plans for Biden to tour battleground states amid a $30 million advertising campaign. Despite concerns about his age and criticism over his handling of issues such as immigration, Biden's allies remain hopeful, pointing to his recent energetic State of the Union address.

As the campaign unfolds, voters express little enthusiasm for a repeat of the contentious 2020 election. Both Biden and Trump face challenges in winning over the majority of voters, with polls indicating widespread dissatisfaction with both candidates.

Trump's legal troubles, including multiple felony charges and an upcoming criminal trial, could further complicate his bid for re-election. Biden, on the other hand, grapples with concerns about his age and criticism over his handling of issues such as the border crisis and the economy.

With the stage set for a potential rematch between Biden and Trump, the upcoming election promises to be closely watched as both candidates vie for the presidency amidst a backdrop of political turmoil and uncertainty.