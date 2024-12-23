The Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police successfully neutralized three members of a Pakistan-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module during an encounter in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit district. The operation unfolded after the suspects opened fire on the police team.



The individuals, identified as Gurvinder Singh, Virendra Singh alias Ravi, and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh, are believed to be behind a grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, described the operation as a "major breakthrough" against the KZF terror network in a post on X (formerly Twitter).



"In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party," Yadav stated. He further highlighted that the terror module has been actively involved in carrying out grenade attacks on police establishments in Punjab's border areas.



The encounter took place within the jurisdiction of Puranpur Police Station, involving teams from both Pilibhit and Punjab. Following the gunfight, the injured suspects were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Puranpur for immediate medical attention.





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