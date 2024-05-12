Several prominent journalist bodies, including the Press Club of India, Indian Women Press Corp, Press Association, Foreign Correspondent Club, and the Delhi Union of Journalists, have jointly called upon the Election Commission to conduct press conferences after each phase of voting during elections.

In the letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, these journalist organizations expressed disappointment at the absence of press conferences by the Election Commission even after the completion of voting in three phases across the country. They emphasized that holding press conferences after each phase of voting was a common practice until the 2019 general election.

The letter highlighted the importance of these press conferences in providing accurate and timely information to the public, especially during crucial democratic exercises like elections. "India, being one of the largest democracies in the world and the general election considered as the ‘biggest festival of democracy’, the citizens have every right to know what has happened on the voting day from the constitutional body, the Election Commission of India," the letter stated.

The journalist bodies stated that press conferences allowed journalists to clarify doubts and confusions, enabling them to report accurately to their readers. Additionally, they emphasized that direct communication from Election Commissioners during these conferences was vital in reaching out to voters and maintaining transparency.

Expressing concern over the lack of disclosure of the "absolute number of votes polled" in the last 3 phases, the letter raised apprehensions among the public about the fairness of the election process. The journalist bodies called for greater transparency, demanding that the Election Commission hold press conferences after each phase of voting and release comprehensive poll data, including absolute vote counts and final voting percentages, by the following day.