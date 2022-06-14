Navika Kumar Times Now anchor has been named in an FIR allegedly for trying to outrage religious views three weeks after a panelist on her primetime news show made insulting remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

The FIR, which was filed on the complaint of a Muslim cleric at the Nanalpet police station in Maharashtra's Parbhani, also names Nupur Sharma, the now-suspended BJP leader who made the derogatory remarks.

Times Now has tried to distance itself from Nupur's remarks, claiming that it does not endorse them. In a statement, the channel added, "We urge participants in our debates to exercise control and refrain from using unparliamentary words against other panelists."

However, Navika has come under criticism for holding such "debates," particularly when Nupur's words provoked diplomatic retaliation from Muslim countries, nationwide protests, a slew of FIRs, arrests, deaths, and house destruction.